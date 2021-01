Today at CES 2021, Chevrolet shared a preview of the steering wheel in the 2022 Bolt EUV equipped with Super Cruise technology, the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance system for enabled roads. The Bolt EUV will be the first Chevrolet to offer Super Cruise. Just a few years ago, Chevrolet unveiled the 2017 Bolt EV as the first long-range, affordable EV at CES 2016. The Bolt EUV and the refreshed Bolt EV will be revealed next month and go into production this summer.