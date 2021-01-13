CES2021 Say Hello To FCA's Uconnect 5. How Does THEIR System Rate Compared To The Competition?

The Uconnect performance upgrade starts with hardware. The system processing power, reaction speed and memory have been enhanced to take advantage of the new Android operating system. The Atlantis architecture replaces Powernet as the next generation of FCA core in-vehicle electronics communication. In combination with an upgraded 50K MIPS chip, 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of flash memory, the all-new Uconnect 5 delivers operating speeds that are five times faster when compared to the previous generation. Faster processing speeds, an advanced electrical architecture and more memory give the all-new Uconnect its lightning-quick response to touchscreen input.



Ever: Powerful, Personalized, Connected and Easy to Use



* Uconnect 5 builds upon a well-established, intuitive user experience (UX) and third-party recognition with Android’s automotive operating system and processing speeds that are five times faster

* Uconnect pioneers personalization with up to five user profiles plus valet mode, reestablishing vehicle preferences and settings with the touch of a button

* Exclusive and customizable home screen allows quick access to frequently used features with one-touch operation

* Uconnect expands Alexa "Home to Car" functionality to include in-vehicle Alexa virtual assistant with natural voice capability and “Car to Home” features

* Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto make connecting and sharing easy

* New TomTom navigation experience adds popular features for a built-in solution with natural voice capability and Maps Over The Air (MOTA)

* SiriusXM’s 360L and new Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora available

* Simultaneous dual-phone connectivity allows greater flexibility with passengers

* Seamless integration of technology within the vehicle interior combines with card-based screens to provide an updated and refreshed look and feel

* Firmware Over The Air (FOTA) seamlessly loads improved software updates to the vehicle

* Improvements in Uconnect system software, strategy and hardware reduce distracted driving

* Most screen area ever offered in an FCA product at 12.3 inches supports up to 15 million pixels in Ultra HD

* New Uconnect system features global capability for vehicle owners in more than 150 countries



