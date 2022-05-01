CES2022: 2023 BMW iX M60 Will Hit The Ground Running With 610 HP And 280 Miles Of Range

Today, BMW announced their first high-performance SAV designed for purely electric mobility. The even more powerful variant of its technology flagship: the 2023 BMW iX M60. With a total system output of up to 610 bhp and 811 lb-ft of torque (when Launch Control is activated), and a unique M-enhanced adaptive dual-axle air suspension, it adds an outstanding performance experience to the world of emission-free driving. By integrating a vehicle concept geared towards sustainability with the design of a modern Sports Activity Vehicle and thrilling dynamic driving characteristics, the BMW iX M60 embodies the best of three worlds; BMW i, the BMW X models and BMW M GmbH. Fully electric mobility in hallmark BMW M style starts here. With Sport Mode engaged to unleash 610 bhp and Launch Control activated to release all 811 lb-ft of instantaneous torque, the BMW iX M60 will hit 60 mph from a standstill in only 3.6 seconds. The intense power delivery of its M-specific electric drive continues steadily into high load ranges, so acceleration remains almost constant up to the electronically-limited maximum speed of 155 mph when properly equipped.



The two motors of the BMW iX M60 operate on the principle of a current-energized synchronous machine. That is, instead of permanent magnets, the excitation of the rotor is triggered by the precisely metered supply of electrical energy. This design method makes it possible to completely dispense with the rare earth metals required for magnetic components when manufacturing the rotor. The M-specific design of the current-energized synchronous machine principle enables the electric motor of the BMW iX M60 - especially in the case of the rear motor - to achieve an extremely high power density. The drive unit is six-phase operated and has a double inverter. This makes it possible to achieve a particularly significant increase in peak power, which is available up to high speeds and enables typical BMW M power delivery.



The debut of the BMW iX M60 marks a milestone in the history of BMW M GmbH, which began 50 years ago. Together with the BMW i4 M50, it signifies the entry of BMW M into the segment of electrified performance cars. The extreme power and precise control of the electric all-wheel-drive, the highly responsive actuator-based traction control system, and suspension technology that includes a dual-axle air suspension with automatic level control provide the hallmark BMW M driving experience: power, agility, and precision. Balanced vehicle concept, extremely sporty orientation. The vehicle concept of the BMW iX provides an ideal basis for an all-electric SAV with high-performance characteristics. The body structure and suspension design are geared towards combining superior ride comfort with sporty handling characteristics. The aluminum spaceframe and carbon cage with carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the roof, side and rear sections are an intelligent mix of materials that combines increased rigidity with optimized weight.



The BMW iX M60's performance, efficiency and range also benefit from its optimized aerodynamic properties, which give it a drag coefficient (C x ) of 0.26. The high-voltage battery is located low in the vehicle’s structure and within the wheelbase, lowering the vehicle's center of gravity and ensuring agile handling as well as balanced weight distribution. The result is that the performance of the BMW iX M60 is not characterized solely by ferocious acceleration, but also by outstanding cornering dynamics and handling that can be precisely controlled at all times, even in highly dynamic situations. The perfectly balanced driving characteristics give the BMW iX M60 a confident and nimble feel at all speeds and provides the driver clear feedback in typical BMW M style. The suspension technology of the BMW iX M60 is comprised of a double-wishbone front axle, a five-link rear axle, and electric steering with Servotronic assist and a variable ratio. In addition, the BMW iX M60 comes as standard with an M-calibrated adaptive dual-axle air suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers. This ensures particularly comfortable handling combined with increased agility and dynamic performance. The dual-axle air suspension ensures the optimum vehicle height at any speed, regardless of the load. The air supply to the suspension is regulated individually for each wheel and can therefore compensate for uneven loading. In addition, the height of the vehicle body can be adjusted manually using a button on the center console. The damper forces are adaptively controlled with continuously adjustable valves, which take into account longitudinal and lateral acceleration, road speed and steering angle as well as body and wheel acceleration on the front axle to provide the required damper force within a few milliseconds. The respective damper mapping is part of the overall vehicle setting, which can be activated by the driver using the My Modes button on the center console. First BMW M vehicle based on the new future modular system. The BMW iX M60 combines its typical M performance characteristics with the exceptionally advanced technology of the BMW Group's new future modular system in the areas of automated driving, operation, connectivity, and digital services. Like the other model variants, the BMW iX M60 features a vast range of standard equipment in the field of driver assistance systems as well as numerous innovations. A new generation of sensors, new software, and a powerful computing platform also provide considerable potential for consistently advancing automated driving and parking. Powerful proportions, impressive luxury: enhanced by M. The powerful proportions of a modern SAV, clean surface design and precise details characterize the uncluttered exterior look while special M details give the BMW iX M60 its distinctive presence. The formidable brakes feature blue painted calipers and the M logo. The optional BMW Individual Titanium Bronze Exterior and M logos in a new High Gloss Black/Titanium Bronze finish on the rear of the vehicle clearly announce the high-performance character of the BMW iX M60. Unique 22-inch aerodynamic wheels featuring an exclusive Titanium Bronze design are optional.



The exclusive character of the BMW iX M60 is further emphasized by its truly comprehensive level of equipment. Included as standard are BMW Live Cockpit Professional and BMW Natural Interaction, which allows functions to be operated using speech and gestures, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, BMW Laser Light, Comfort Access, Active Seat Ventilation for the driver and front passenger, and the Radiant Heating Package, which warms the seats, steering wheel, and armrests and features innovative radiant heating of the door panels and dashboard to surround the occupants in warmth in cold weather. Exterior Colors Alpine White (STD) Dark Graphite Metallic

Phytonic Blue Metallic

Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic

Storm Bay Metallic

Oxide Grey Metallic

Aventurin Red Metallic Interior colors and materials Oyster Perforated SensaTec Mocha Perforated SensaTec

Black Perforated SensaTec

Amido Perforated Leather

Castenea Chestnut Perforated Leather Standard Equipment Integral Active Steering 2-axle Air Suspension

Sport Package

M Sport Brakes with Blue Calipers

AC Fast Charging

Ambient Lighting

Park Distance Control

Dynamic Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

SiriusXM with 360L + 1 Year Platinum Plan Subscription

BMW Assist eCall

BMW TeleServices

ConnectedDrive Services

21-inch Aero Bi-color Wheels Style 102 with All-Season Non-Runflat Tires

Power Tailgate

Comfort Access Keyless Entry

Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof

Privacy Glass

Front Ventilated Seats

Headliner in Anthracite

Multi-Function Seats

Heated Steering Wheel with Front and Rear Heated Seats and Armrests

4-zone Automatic Climate Control

Interior Camera

DC Fast Charging

Acoustic Protection for Pedestrians

Iconic Sounds Electric

Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight

Parking Assistant Plus

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System

Wireless Device Charging

Personal eSIM 5G

Live Cockpit Professional including Navigation

Natural Interaction

Surround View with 3D View Specifications iX M60 Seats -- 5 Number of Doors -- 4 Drive type -- AWD Length inches 195.0 Width inches 77.4 Width with mirrors Inches 87.8 Height inches 66.8 Wheelbase inches 118.1 Curb weight lbs. 5,769 GVWR lbs. 6,878 Payload lbs. 1,003 Weight distribution, front / rear percent 47.5 / 52.5 Ground clearance inches 8.8 Turning diameter feet 20.2 Head room, front / rear inches 42.0 / 39.5 Shoulder room, front / rear inches 61.5 / 58.3 Legroom, front / rear inches 40.2 / 38.9 Luggage capacity cu. ft. 35.5 – 77.9 Engine type -- 5th generation electric synchronous Combined output 532 hp / 749 lb-ft Max combined output / Sport Boost 532 / 610 bhp Max combined torque, Launch mode lb-ft 811 Output, front motor / rear motor hp 255 / 483 Transmission Single-speed automatic High-voltage battery Lithium-Ion Voltage V 369 Capacity Ah 303 Energy capacity, gross / net kWh 111.5 / 106.3 Charging time, 0-100% AC hours 33 @ 3.7 kW / 16A Charging time, 0-100% AC hours 16 @ 7.4 kW / 32A Charging time, 0-100% AC hours 12.25 @ 9.6 kW / 40A Charging time, 0-100% AC hours 10.25 @ 11 kW / 48A Charging time, 10-80% DC minutes 97 @ 50 kW / 25A Charging time, 10-80% DC minutes 49 @ 100 kW / 250 A Charging time, 10-80% DC minutes 35 @ 250 kW / 500 A max. Maximum charging, AC kW 11 Maximum charging, DC kW 195 [SDCPU6] Wheels, standard, 21-inch inches 9.0 x 21 Tires, standard, 21-inch 255/50R21 109H or 109Y XL Wheels, optional, 22-inch inches 9.5 x 22 Tires, optional, 22-inch 275/40R22 107Y XL Steering type EPS Steering ratio :1 16.0 Track, front / rear inches 66.0 / 67.2 Cx -- 0.26 0-60 mph seconds 3.6 Top speed (w/ all-season / summer perf. tires) mph 130 / 155 EPA range with 21-inch wheels miles 280 EPA range with 22-inch wheels miles tbd



