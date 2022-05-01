CES2022: BMW Introduces A Massive 31 Inch Rear Seat Theatre Entertainment System

BMW is setting a new standard for rear-seat entertainment with its new Theatre Screen that was announced at CES 2022. The new feature shown off today is said to be very close to what will find its way into production BMWs very soon.



At its heart, it’s a 31-inch retractable display with a resolution of up to 8K that extends from the headliner at the press of a button. Still, there’s much more than just a widescreen to get excited about. This smart display is equipped with Amazon Fire TV.







Read Article