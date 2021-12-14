#CES2022: BMW To Debut Paint That Changes Color At The Touch Of A Button

Agent009 submitted on 12/14/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:38:31 AM

Views : 188 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 2022 Consumer Electronics Show is coming up fast, and a variety of automakers have plans to make important reveals at the Las Vegas tech event. Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, and a plethora of automotive suppliers will all be represented there, as will BMW. In addition to the hottest version of its new electric SUV, the iX M60, the German car company is expected to reveal some seriously eye-catching tech: color-changing paint.

According to BMW, "on display [at CES] will be the first-ever demonstration of a technology that changes the exterior color of a vehicle with the touch of a button." Yup, that's all we have to work with so far.



Read Article


#CES2022: BMW To Debut Paint That Changes Color At The Touch Of A Button

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)