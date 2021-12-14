CES2022: BMW To Debut Paint That Changes Color At The Touch Of A Button

The 2022 Consumer Electronics Show is coming up fast, and a variety of automakers have plans to make important reveals at the Las Vegas tech event. Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, and a plethora of automotive suppliers will all be represented there, as will BMW. In addition to the hottest version of its new electric SUV, the iX M60, the German car company is expected to reveal some seriously eye-catching tech: color-changing paint. According to BMW, "on display [at CES] will be the first-ever demonstration of a technology that changes the exterior color of a vehicle with the touch of a button." Yup, that's all we have to work with so far.



