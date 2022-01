Cadillac has used CES to introduce the new InnerSpace concept.

Following in the footsteps of last year’s PersonalSpace and SocialSpace concepts, the InnerSpace is billed as a “dramatic, two-passenger electric and autonomous luxury vehicle.”

Bound to attract attention, the InnerSpace is a futuristic coupe that draws inspiration from Cadillac’s past as it’s a compact and personal runabout for two people.