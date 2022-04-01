CES2022 Chameleon! BMW Shows COLOR CHANGING Car In Las Vegas

Agent001 submitted on 1/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:20:07 PM
Check out the color changing car BMW showed today at CES 2022.BMW HAS A COLOR CHANGING CAR IN LAS VEGAS RIGHT NOW! #CES2022 pic.twitter.com/vgKMDiRedE— The Kilowatts ???? (@klwtts) January 5, 2022 NOW, if they could only make its HIDEOUSNESS INVISIBLE!
