CES2022 STUD Or DUD? Sony Unveils Vision S SUV Prototype

Creating a thrilling experience in mobility space,?and bringing the richness of the coming era to our planet and society -?Sony is boldly accelerating in pursuit of this vision.?Hand-in-hand with our partners, we will make every moment as appealing as possible.?Sony is cultivating new inspiration through the fusion of creativity and technology.



At CES 2022, Sony announced and exhibited an SUV-type prototype vehicle (VISION-S 02) as a new form factor. This vehicle uses the same EV/cloud platform as the prototype (VISION-S 01), which is being tested on public roads. By offering entertainment experiences utilizing the large interior space and variations of a 7-seater, this new prototype will, together with VISION-S 01, promote the accommodation of a large variety of lifestyles within a society where values are becoming increasingly diversified.



























