CES2022: Vinfast SUV Pricing Announced With Leased Battery Packs

Agent009 submitted on 1/11/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:53:33 PM

Views : 230 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: cleantechnica.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

At CES 2022 this week, VinFast made several important announcements. First, it said it will stop building gasoline-powered cars by the end of this year. Going forward, it will focus its research and development efforts on developing battery-electric powertrains for all its vehicles. The company says the move will make VinFast one of the world’s first automotive companies to completely switch to building pure electric vehicles and will confirm its position as a leader of the EV revolution.




Read Article


CES2022: Vinfast SUV Pricing Announced With Leased Battery Packs

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)