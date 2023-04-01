CES2023: Afeela. Sony And Honda Have CERTAIN EV FLOP Coming In 2026 With The WORST Car Brand Name EVER. We Wonder If Management There Is LUCID?

Sony and Honda’s joint mobility venture announced a new vehicle brand, Afeela, for the company’s first electric car, set to go on sale in North America in 2026. A prototype was unveiled during Sony’s presentation at CES in Las Vegas Wednesday.



Much is still unknown about the new brand, but Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno said the car would leverage Sony’s experience with AI, virtual reality, and augmented reality to present a unique EV.



“Afeela represents our concept of an interactive relationship where people feel the sensation of interactive mobility and where mobility can detect and understand people and society by utilizing sensing and AI technologies,” Mizuno said.



The new EV will be priced to compete with other premium automakers, like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volvo, and Audi. Sony has said it expects its software to offer subscription services, so vehicle owners will likely have to pay a monthly fee in order to access certain features.



Full article at the link...





