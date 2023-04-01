CES2023: Goodyear Reveals Tire Made From Beans And Rice

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has managed to design and manufacture a tire made up of 90% sustainable materials, and it already has Department of Transport (DOT) approval. Goodyear unveiled the 90% demonstration tire at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, 12 months after the 70% sustainable tire made its debut at CES 2022.

Not only does it take Goodyear one step closer to making a 100% sustainable tire, but the demo model on display also has lower rolling resistance compared to a reference tire made from traditional materials. Lower rolling resistance means decreased fuel usage, though an estimated figure was not provided.



