CES2023: Harmon Introduces In Car Radar And An External Microphone to Listen Outside The Vehicle

We experienced Harman’s Ready Care technology at the North American International Auto Show last year, and now they’re using CES to announce a handful of interesting developments.

The biggest change is an expanded sensor suite that includes “in-cabin radar sensor solutions.” While that’s a bit vague, the new sensors allow for contactless measurement of vital signs including the driver’s heart rate, breathing rate, and inter-beat levels to determine their “state of well-being.” It builds on the earlier version, which was equipped with a camera that used remote photoplethysmography to detect the driver’s vital signs.