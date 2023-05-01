CES2023: Panasonic Tames Power Hungry Audiophile Audio Systems For EVs

Electric vehicles are the wave of the future, but their reliance on batteries means components need to be reimagined for the electric era.

Panasonic Automotive Systems is doing just that by using CES to unveil a modular audio system designed specifically for use in EVs.  It promises reduced energy consumption and less weight, while still delivering a high-quality listening experience.

While speakers are traditionally mounted low on the doors, that doesn’t make much sense as our ears are closer to the roof.  As a result, relocating the speakers and aiming them at occupants can give a better listening experience even when using less speakers overall.



