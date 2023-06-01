CES2023: Peugeot Shakes Up The SUV Market With The 671HP Inception Concept

The extraordinary new Inception concept "heralds a new era" for future Peugeot electric cars, which will make dramatic technological leaps from and feature radically different designs to the company's current offerings.

Revealed at CES in Las Vegas (unusually for Peugeot, which left the US market in 1991), the Inception is the first concept from recently appointed design boss Matthias Hossann.

It provides a mission of intent for the French brand's future production vehicles, which will be conceived according to three key principles: allure, emotion and excellence. It will launch five new EVs in the next two years and go all-electric in Europe by 2030.