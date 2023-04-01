CES2023: Samsung Attempts To School Apple Carplay And Android Auto In Driver Experience

Agent009 submitted on 1/4/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:19:31 AM

Views : 522 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Let’s be honest about it: both Android Auto and CarPlay completely overhaul the experience behind the wheel, and this is precisely why so many car owners are drooling over a head unit that supports them.

On the other hand, the investments in Android Automotive and the new-generation CarPlay are living proof that both systems can be improved even further, especially as cars are getting smarter, not only in terms of autonomous driving, but also as far as the cabin is slowly becoming a living room on wheels.

Enter Samsung.

Read Article


CES2023: Samsung Attempts To School Apple Carplay And Android Auto In Driver Experience

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)