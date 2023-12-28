CFO Admits When It Came To Hybrids Ford Was Lazy

As the book closes on 2023, it has became clear that Ford, like many of its competitors, has struggled with its broad pivot toward fully electric vehicles. As Ford Authority previously reported, while sales of fully electric Ford vehicles increased 15 percent in the third quarter, the company expected demand to be higher. As a result, it decided to pull back on a number of its EV investments, paring down the scope of its battery plants in Kentucky and Michigan. Until electric vehicles are more fully embraced by the public, the automaker is betting that hybrids will be more attractive options for car buyers in the near future. And according to Ford CFO John Lawler, the company should have been talking up its hybrid lineup more than it has in the recent past.





