CHALLENGE! Does This Design DEFEND Or OFFEND? The JETOUR SUV May Buck Some Off Their BRONCO Or End Their CRUISING?

Is this Chinese Defender/Bronco clone a STUD or a DUD?Jetour, a sub-brand of Chinese car maker Chery, is progressing the development of its T-X off-roader in anticipation of a 2023 launch. New photos posted to Weibo show the body-in-white for the new ICE model originally previewed as a concept in early 2022. pic.twitter.com/QeZd51sC16— Greg Kable (@GregKable) December 26, 2022
