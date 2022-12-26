CHALLENGE! Does This Design DEFEND Or OFFEND? The JETOUR SUV May Buck Some Off Their BRONCO Or End Their CRUISING?

Agent001 submitted on 12/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:47:05 PM

Views : 538 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Is this Chinese Defender/Bronco clone a STUD or a DUD?







CHALLENGE! Does This Design DEFEND Or OFFEND? The JETOUR SUV May Buck Some Off Their BRONCO Or End Their CRUISING?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)