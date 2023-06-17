CHARGING A Car In the UK Now Costs MORE Than A Gas Fillup. HOW SOON Before The SAME NONSENSE Happens HERE?

Electric vehicle owners who lack access to a home charger are facing exorbitant costs of up to a 1,500 percent increase when forced to recharge their vehicles on the streets. Homeowners equipped with a dedicated charger, smart meter, and an electric car tariff from their energy supplier can pay as little as 5p per kWh to replenish their vehicle's batteries overnight. Conversely, a neighbor relying on a council-supported on-street charger could encounter rates as high as 65p per kWh, resulting in a significant price discrepancy. Consequently, the same car could be charged for as little as £2.56 or as much as £41.



The situation worsens for the latter individual, as they may also face "idle fees" amounting to 6p per minute if they remain connected to the charger once their vehicle is fully charged. Furthermore, those charging at home pay a VAT rate of 5 percent, while public chargers impose a 20 percent rate. This discrepancy has become a lucrative source of revenue for the government. Some motorists, including actor Rowan Atkinson, known for his role in Blackadder, have expressed their frustration with the challenges of driving an electric car and finding suitable charging locations. Additionally, residents have complained that electric car owners without driveways often leave cables trailing across the pavement, posing a trip hazard, according to the National Federation for the Blind.



In response to the growing demand for electric vehicles, the government has pledged to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and aims to expand the availability of public electric charging stations. However, motorists have criticized the system for its complexity, as many providers require drivers to download their specific app to access their services. Five years later, the government also intends to prohibit the sale of new hybrid cars.



The RAC has been monitoring the cost of charging electric vehicles since October 2021 and comparing it with the expenses associated with traditional electric and diesel cars. Initially, electric vehicle owners paid an average of 10p per mile for public charging, while petrol or diesel car owners spent between 15-16p per mile at the fuel pumps. Between October 2021 and April 2023, the cost of charging electric cars in public more than doubled to 20p per mile. Diesel prices reached 21p per mile last summer after the Russian invasion of Ukraine but have since decreased to 17p per mile, while petrol remains at 16p per mile. Electric car drivers who have the convenience of home charging are charged 10p per mile, and with a special tariff, their overnight rate can be reduced to 5p per kWh. This means that the average electric car costs approximately £2.56 to charge enough to cover 180 miles.







According to data from the RAC, petrol and diesel cars achieve an average of 40 miles per gallon (8.81 miles per liter), while electric cars can cover 3.5 miles per kWh. In London, 24 boroughs have partnered with Source London to provide on-street charging facilities. Users can opt for a monthly subscription that offers discounted electricity, particularly if they are residents in the borough where they charge their cars. However, without a subscription, motorists face a charge of 65p per kWh and a 6p per minute idle fee, which commences as soon as the car is fully charged. Residents can sign up for a £4-a-month membership, which provides a reduced rate of 5p per kWh.



Give us your prediction of when that crossover will occur in the USA?





Read Article