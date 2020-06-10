CHARTING THE CHANGES: Jaguar 2021 Model Lineup

JAGUAR UPDATES 2021 MODEL LINEUP TO MEET EVOLVING U. S. MARKET DEMANDS – Led by new, 2021 F-PACE, SUVs now make up the majority of the Jaguar brand’s lineup and sales in the U.S. market – 2021 E-PACE SUV becomes new entry point to the Jaguar brand, with 2021 updates subject of a future announcement – 2021 Jaguar XF sedan, updated substantially with a more luxurious interior and Pivi infotainment, to be available at a new, lower MSRP to cover a broader spectrum of the luxury sedan market1 – 2020 to be final year in the U.S. for the Jaguar XE sedan as the 2021 XF, with a starting price of $43,995 and midsize sedan comfort, offers superior value to entry luxury sedan buyers – Substantially redesigned, the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE continues to be the brand sports car halo – New, fast and intuitive Pivi infotainment system, featuring a simplified menu structure inspired by smartphones, will be introduced across new nameplates in the U.S. lineup1 – Class-leading, 5-year / 60,000-mile Jaguar EliteCare warranty continues to set the luxury industry standard4 (MAHWAH, N.J.) – October 6, 2020 – For the 2021 model year, Jaguar will revise its U.S. model lineup to offer more luxury and technology for the price while delivering design, technology and powertrain enhancements across the range. The new U.S. Jaguar lineup will feature three distinctive SUVs, including the I-PACE EV; an iconic sports car, the F-TYPE, and a new Jaguar XF sedan, re-positioned to cover the entry and mid-size premium sedan segments.



Beginning in the 2021 model year, the E-PACE SUV is now the entry point into the Jaguar brand for U.S. customers, as Jaguar will no longer offer the XE sports sedan in this market after the 2020 model year. The redesigned F-PACE and XF now feature interiors reimagined by Jaguar Design, as well as the latest Pivi infotainment options1 and an elevated level of standard luxury features. “The 2021 model year lineup, with three SUVs, a sports car and a competitively priced luxury sedan, continues the evolution of Jaguar to specifically meet the U.S. market requirements, which today is made up of 66 percent SUV buyers in the luxury segment,” said Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America. “But the biggest impact on the product portfolio are the technology and interior design changes made across the lineup. These updates, and the repositioning of the Jaguar XF, will help our retailers grow our business in all segments.” 2021 Jaguar F-PACE For the 2021 model year, the award-winning and best-selling Jaguar F-PACE receives new exterior touches, an interior defined by attention to design detail, the latest-generation Pivi Pro1 infotainment system, and the choice of in-line four- and six-cylinder engines including MHEV powertrains. The new F-PACE raises the bar for luxury, technology, and performance efficiency, with all-wheel drive on each F-PACE variant2. The 2021 F-PACE will be offered at launch in four distinct configurations, with more standard luxury and convenience features. Pricing begins at $49,995 for the F-PACE P250.3 Model Engine MSRP7 P250 2.0-liter, 246-hp turbocharged four-cylinder, AWD From $49,995 P250 S 2.0-liter, 246-hp turbocharged four-cylinder, AWD From $53,895 P340 S 3.0-liter, 335-hp turbocharged and supercharged inline six-cylinder MHEV, AWD From $59,395 P400 R-Dynamic S 3.0-liter, 395-hp turbocharged and supercharged inline six-cylinder MHEV, AWD From $65,200 2021 Jaguar XF The 2021 XF is a thoroughly refined testament to the Jaguar brand commitment to delivering beautiful and exciting sedans. The centerpiece of the 2021 XF is the feeling of serenity gathered from its contemporary, connected interior with overtones of British charm throughout—and the all-new Pivi Pro infotainment system prominently featured.1 The 2021 XF will be offered in three configurations at launch in rear- and all-wheel drive. In addition, the 2021 XF is a midsize luxury sedan that will now be offered at a more competitive price point with a streamlined mix of options and packages to better meet customer demand. The interior is completely redesigned, focused around the fast and intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system1, to offer a sense of sanctuary to complement its thrilling driving dynamics. Pricing begins at $43,995 for the XF P250 S RWD.3 Model Engine MSRP7 P250 S 2.0-liter, 246-hp turbocharged four-cylinder, RWD From $43,995 P250 SE 2.0-liter, 246-hp turbocharged four-cylinder, RWD From $47,095 P300 R-Dynamic SE 2.0-liter, 296-hp turbocharged four-cylinder, RWD From $49,995 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE Introduced for the 2021 model year, the new Jaguar F-TYPE looks more beautiful than ever and embodies Jaguar design DNA in its purest form. The two-seat sports car offers a perfect balance of performance and driver reward with an even more muscular, assertive design and a cabin defined by rich, luxurious materials and beautiful details. The range of powerful, responsive engines includes a four-, six- and eight-cylinder option, all matched to eight-speed transmissions with full manual control using either the SportShift gear selector or the steering wheel-mounted paddles. Pricing begins at $61,700 for the F-TYPE P300 coupe.3 Model Engine MSRP7 (Coupe / Conv.) F-TYPE P300 2.0-liter, 296-hp turbocharged four-cylinder, RWD From $61,600 / $64,700 F-TYPE First Edition P300 2.0-liter, 296-hp turbocharged four-cylinder, RWD From $73,100 / $75,400 F-TYPE R-Dynamic P380 3.0-liter, 335-hp supercharged V-6, AWD From $81,800 / $84,900 F-TYPE R 5.0-liter, 575-hp supercharged V-8, AWD From $103,200 / $105,900 2021 Jaguar I-PACE The 2021 Jaguar I-PACE, the first all-electric performance SUV from a premium manufacturer, now offers the fast, intuitive, Pivi infotainment system and quicker charging capability, making owning and driving an electric vehicle easier than ever. With two Jaguar-designed electric motors at each axle, producing exceptional combined performance of 394 hp and 512 lb-ft of torque, aluminum construction and a low center of gravity, the I-PACE offers an unrivaled balance of all-wheel drive performance4, refinement, luxury and agility – together with outstanding real-world range and day-to-day usability. The all-wheel drive I-PACE is the first full battery-electric Jaguar and has an EPA estimated range of up to 234 miles from a single charge of its 90kWh lithium-ion battery.6 Gains developed from Jaguar Panasonic Racing will give customers access to an improvement of up to 8 percent, dependent on usage – equating to a potential extra 12 miles of real-world range. Pricing and full product details for the 2021 I-PACE are subject to a future announcement. 2021 Jaguar E-PACE The Jaguar E-PACE is a five-seat compact performance SUV that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a practical and connected all-wheel drive vehicle. With sporty design cues and trademark Jaguar driving dynamics, the E-PACE sits alongside alongside the F-PACE and I-PACE performance SUVs in the growing Jaguar SUV family. Full product details and pricing for the 2021 E-PACE are subject to a future announcement. 