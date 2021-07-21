CHARTING THE CHANGES: What's NEW For 22? HYUNDAI's, That Is.

Agent001 submitted on 7/21/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:58:53 PM
Following is a summary of changes to the Hyundai lineup for 2022 model year. This document will be updated regularly, creating a one-stop overview for the most up-to-date news on the Hyundai vehicle lineup. Models included in this guide are:2022 Tucson and Tucson Hybrid – All New?2022 Tucson Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) – All New?2022 Tucson XRT – All-new rugged model?2022 Tucson N Line – All New2022 Kona – Product Enhancement?2022 Kona Electric – Product Enhancement?2022 Kona N Line – All New?2022 Kona N – New N Performance Model2022 Santa Cruz – All-New Sport Adventure Vehicle2022 IONIQ 5 – All-New Dedicated EV from IONIQ Brand2022 Elantra – Carry-over Model?2022 Elantra Hybrid – Carry-over Model?2022 Elantra N Line – Carry-over Model?2022 Elantra N – New N Performance Model2022 Sonata – Carry-over model?2022 Sonata Hybrid – Carry-over Model?2022 Sonata N Line – Carry-over Model2022 Accent – Carry-over Model2022 Veloster N – Carry-over N Model?Veloster 2.0, 2.0 Premium, R-Spec, Turbo and Ultimate – Discontinued due to expanded SUV lineup that includes Venue and Kona. Veloster N model remains available.2022 Ioniq Hybrid and PHEV – Carry-over Model (compact 5-door hatchback)?Ioniq Electric discontinued from the lineup due to upgraded Kona Electric and IONIQ brand announcement.2022 Venue – Carry-over Model2022 Santa Fe – Carry-over Model?2022 Santa Fe XRT – New rugged model2022 Palisade – Carry-over Model2022 Nexo – Carry-over Model?Full list and all changes at the link...Read Article
