CHARTING THE CHANGES: What's NEW For 22? HYUNDAI's, That Is.

Following is a summary of changes to the Hyundai lineup for 2022 model year. This document will be updated regularly, creating a one-stop overview for the most up-to-date news on the Hyundai vehicle lineup.



Models included in this guide are:



2022 Tucson and Tucson Hybrid – All New?2022 Tucson Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) – All New?2022 Tucson XRT – All-new rugged model?2022 Tucson N Line – All New

2022 Kona – Product Enhancement?2022 Kona Electric – Product Enhancement?2022 Kona N Line – All New?2022 Kona N – New N Performance Model

2022 Santa Cruz – All-New Sport Adventure Vehicle

2022 IONIQ 5 – All-New Dedicated EV from IONIQ Brand

2022 Elantra – Carry-over Model?2022 Elantra Hybrid – Carry-over Model?2022 Elantra N Line – Carry-over Model?2022 Elantra N – New N Performance Model

2022 Sonata – Carry-over model?2022 Sonata Hybrid – Carry-over Model?2022 Sonata N Line – Carry-over Model

2022 Accent – Carry-over Model

2022 Veloster N – Carry-over N Model?Veloster 2.0, 2.0 Premium, R-Spec, Turbo and Ultimate – Discontinued due to expanded SUV lineup that includes Venue and Kona. Veloster N model remains available.

2022 Ioniq Hybrid and PHEV – Carry-over Model (compact 5-door hatchback)?Ioniq Electric discontinued from the lineup due to upgraded Kona Electric and IONIQ brand announcement.

2022 Venue – Carry-over Model

2022 Santa Fe – Carry-over Model?2022 Santa Fe XRT – New rugged model

2022 Palisade – Carry-over Model

2022 Nexo – Carry-over Model?















