CHECKMATE? Genesis G80 Sidesteps The Japanese To Challenge The Germans Directly

Perhaps the reason people have switched from sedans to crossover SUVs is because sedans became boring, and they all look similar.

The 2021 Genesis G80 doesn’t look like every other sedan. It has a shield grille that reads as bold and daring or overly ostentatious to different eyes. It’s just controversial enough to make it compelling, and it’s part of the reason the G80 is a cure for buyers moving to SUVs.

Reworked for 2021, the G80 isn’t entirely new. However, the new looks combined with a redesigned interior and some snazzy new technology make it feel different. Good thing it had good bones.