CHIME IN! SLEEPLESS NIGHTS IN SEATTLE! The Reign of the 'Hellcat' Influencer. What Should Happen To Him?

In the heart of Seattle, a new kind of terror has emerged, and it's not a monster or a natural disaster. It's a speeding influencer, tearing through the streets in a loud, modified Dodge Charger Hellcat, causing sleepless nights for the residents. This 20-year-old social media star, known for his reckless driving and ear-splitting engine revs, has become the bane of the city's downtown dwellers. The city, fed up with the noise pollution, has taken legal action against him. So, the next time you're in Seattle and hear a loud roar in the night, it might not be a mythical creature, but a social media influencer on a joyride.







Residents of downtown Seattle are having sleepless night after night, terrorized by the sounds of this speeding influencer. The city is now suing him for noise pollution. pic.twitter.com/vkWRAeBGsp — Tpapa OG (@XViralNews7) June 2, 2024



