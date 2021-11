Avatr, the new EV brand established by #Changan, #CATL and #Huawei as well as other institutional investors, has revealed its first model, a coupe style SUV set to see deliveries in China in Q2 2022



Range >700km

Charging power >200kW

0-100km/h <4.0sec

400 TOPS computing power

Great Wall Motor has confirmed it is planning to unveil a new performance pick-up concept based on the double cab Cannon at the 2021 Guangzhou motor show later this week.

Great Wall Motor's upmarket brand WEY has confirmed it will unveil its second "Cyber" concept, the CyperSpace", at the 2021 Guangzhou motor show, which kicks off tomorrow. The first "Cyber" concept, the CyberTank 300, was unveiled at the Shanghai motor show last April

Dongfeng's luxury EV brand Voyah (also known as Lantu in China) has unveiled its second production model, the Dreamer MPV, ahead of its public debut at the 2021 Guangzhou motor show.



- L/W/H/WB: 5315/1980/1810/3200mm

- Seating for up to seven

- BEV and REX versions planned