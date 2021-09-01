CHINA GOES AFTER TESLA: First Flagship Sedan NIO ET7 Unveiled. Will Elon LAUGH Or See RED?

On January 9, 2021, NIO Day 2020 was held in Chengdu, China. NIO Day is an annual event to celebrate NIO, its friends, and its users. This year, our NIO users voted for the venue and planned and executed our NIO Day event. With a theme of "Always Forward," the event featured performances by the famous music composer Shi Lei Chang, NIO BAND, whose NIO Day 2020 theme song was "The Future is Ahead," and leading Chinese musician Wang Feng.



Additionally, NIO announced a new product and technologies:



NIO ET7, its first flagship sedan

NIO's 150 kWh battery pack

NIO Power Swap 2.0, the second-generation power swapping station

NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD) Technology, a safe and effortless point-to-point autonomous driving experience











