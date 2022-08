Say what you want China is cranking out the new cars.



And with every swing they take they're moving forward. Still not there but FORWARD.



What do you think of this one called the ZEEKR 001? It looks like a Kia Stinger had a threesome with a Ferrari and Panamera GT Turismo.



Discuss









How would you rate this ZEEKR 001 on a scale from 1 to 5? pic.twitter.com/1qXgrCIcMb — Geely Group (@GeelyGroup) August 5, 2022