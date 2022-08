No doubt there is a virus in China and it's NOT the one that came out of a medical lab. It's coming out of their car design houses. We're calling it the DISEASE OF THE CLONES.



I guess this is what they think a 4-Door Nissan GT-R might look like.



That will be a fun auto show to be at on 8/26.



SCOTT! SEND IN THE CLONES!!!





The definitive production version of the Saloon Mecha Dragon is to be revealed at the Chengdu motor show on 26 Aug. The 405kW (543bhp) electric sedan is the first model from the Great Wall Motor brand, which opened the first of a planned 100 exprience stores in China today. pic.twitter.com/jvKCGZNhpn — Greg Kable (@GregKable) August 19, 2022