CHINA WHITE? Zeekr’s Upcoming 9X: A Bold Range Rover Rival Set to Redefine Luxury SUVs?

Zeekr, the premium electric vehicle arm of China’s Geely Group, is gearing up to challenge the iconic Range Rover with its highly anticipated 9X SUV. Set to debut at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 23, 2025, the Zeekr 9X promises to blend cutting-edge technology, luxurious design, and formidable performance, positioning it as a flagship contender in the ultra-luxury SUV market. Unlike Zeekr’s previous all-electric offerings, the 9X introduces the brand’s innovative “Super Hybrid” system, marking a strategic shift to cater to evolving market demands with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.



The 9X is engineered to impress, boasting a 0-100 km/h sprint in under four seconds, a feat that underscores its performance credentials. Its bold, boxy silhouette echoes the commanding presence of the Range Rover, complete with flush door handles, a prominent grille, and a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor hinting at advanced capabilities. The SUV will feature Level 3 autonomous driving, powered by dual Nvidia Thor chips delivering a staggering 1,400 TOPS of computing power, ensuring top-tier safety and convenience. This technological prowess positions the 9X as a rival not just to Range Rover, but also to luxury heavyweights like the Porsche Cayenne and Mercedes EQS SUV.



Priced at around 1 million RMB (approximately $138,000), the 9X Grand variant targets affluent buyers seeking opulence and innovation. While exact details of the hybrid system remain under wraps, Zeekr promises a seamless integration of electric and combustion power, offering efficiency without compromising performance. With a market launch slated for Q3 2025 in China and potential expansion to right-hand-drive markets like Australia, the 9X could reshape the luxury SUV landscape. As Zeekr steps into hybrid territory, the 9X signals a daring bid to dethrone established icons with a distinctly Chinese flair.









