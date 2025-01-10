CHINESE EV GONE WILD! Xiaomi EV TAKES OFF On Its Own. Owner Dumbfounded!

In a bizarre incident that’s sparking debates about smart vehicle technology, a Xiaomi electric vehicle (EV) owner claims his car drove itself away, with the entire event captured on surveillance cameras. The footage allegedly shows the vehicle moving without any driver input, raising questions about the safety and reliability of autonomous driving systems. The owner insists he was nowhere near the car when it took off, directly contradicting Xiaomi’s customer support, who claimed the incident occurred because the owner “accidentally touched his phone.” This explanation has fueled skepticism, as the owner refutes any interaction with his device. Such an event is unprecedented, as even advanced smart vehicles typically require deliberate activation for autonomous functions. This case highlights potential vulnerabilities in connected car technology and the need for robust safeguards, leaving many to wonder: could this be a glitch, a hack, or something else entirely?







