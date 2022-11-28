CHINESE WATER TORTURE? One In FIFTY Cars Registered In Western Europe In The Last Ten Months Are From Chinese OEMs? Is The Clock TICKING For The Germans?

Agent001 submitted on 11/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:03:27 PM

Views : 354 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It's not a huge number but the lava is already starting to spill in Western Europe. What do YOU predict will be the Chinese share of sales one, five and ten years out there?







CHINESE WATER TORTURE? One In FIFTY Cars Registered In Western Europe In The Last Ten Months Are From Chinese OEMs? Is The Clock TICKING For The Germans?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)