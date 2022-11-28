CHINESE WATER TORTURE? One In FIFTY Cars Registered In Western Europe In The Last Ten Months Are From Chinese OEMs? Is The Clock TICKING For The Germans?

Agent001 submitted on 11/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:03:27 PM
Views : 354 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com
It's not a huge number but the lava is already starting to spill in Western Europe. What do YOU predict will be the Chinese share of sales one, five and ten years out there?Every 50th new car registered across W-Europe during the opening 10 months were from Chinese OEMs, according to @EuroEVReportThe Sino brands were dominated by two manufacturers (SAIC's MG and Polestar), accounting for seven-in-tenBYD/GWM about to start their European roll-out https://t.co/W01OUiIGYt— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) November 28, 2022
Every 50th new car registered across W-Europe during the opening 10 months were from Chinese OEMs, according to @EuroEVReportThe Sino brands were dominated by two manufacturers (SAIC's MG and Polestar), accounting for seven-in-tenBYD/GWM about to start their European roll-out https://t.co/W01OUiIGYt— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) November 28, 2022
Every 50th new car registered across W-Europe during the opening 10 months were from Chinese OEMs, according to @EuroEVReportThe Sino brands were dominated by two manufacturers (SAIC's MG and Polestar), accounting for seven-in-tenBYD/GWM about to start their European roll-out https://t.co/W01OUiIGYt
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news