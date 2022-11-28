CHINESE WATER TORTURE? One In FIFTY Cars Registered In Western Europe In The Last Ten Months Are From Chinese OEMs? Is The Clock TICKING For The Germans?

It's not a huge number but the lava is already starting to spill in Western Europe. What do YOU predict will be the Chinese share of sales one, five and ten years out there?









Every 50th new car registered across W-Europe during the opening 10 months were from Chinese OEMs, according to @EuroEVReport



The Sino brands were dominated by two manufacturers (SAIC's MG and Polestar), accounting for seven-in-ten



BYD/GWM about to start their European roll-out https://t.co/W01OUiIGYt — Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) November 28, 2022



