CHIPS AHOY! BMW Pulls AHEAD In The US Luxury Market Due To BETTER Chip Access!

BMW AG’s sales in the United States surpassed those of its rivals in the second quarter. The luxury automaker managed to better supply dealerships despite a global semiconductor shortage.



The German luxury brand sold 96,561 vehicles from April to June, almost double its deliveries a year ago and 35% more than in the first quarter of 2021. It sold 14,171 more units than its competitor Mercedes-Benz in the second quarter and led in US luxury sales for the year to date, beating Daimler AG’s luxury brand by 7,348 vehicles.



BMW capitalized on stifled demand from the pandemic as a global shortage of semiconductor chips continues to choke car production and limit supply.





