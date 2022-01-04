CHOICES: Should You Go Bankrupt Buying An Expensive EV Or Let Biden Continue To Beg Dictators For Oil?

On Sunday night, Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis slammed President Biden after it was reported that the Biden administration was drafting an executive order to use the Defense Production Act to “bolster the manufacturing capacity of electric vehicle producers in particular.”

DeSantis stated that Biden had started “begging for oil from dictators” and then segued to the possible use of the Defense Production Act for the sake of electric cars before he fired, “Most Americans suffering due to high gas prices don’t have the luxury of spending $50k+ on an electric car. Unleash American energy today!”



