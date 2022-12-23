CHRISTMAS SPIES! Did the GRINCH STEAL The HENNESSEY?

Is this Eruption Green Mustang GT500 with Hennessey's Venom 1000 performance upgrade not the perfect ride for Christmas's favorite holiday grump?



Our annual ‘Christmas Tree Run’ serves two roles for our growing company. First, testing our performance at Continental Tires Proving Grounds is a great opportunity to validate our engineering with Ford's 5.2L Predator platform– the Venom 1000 delivers impressive numbers.



Second, adding the seasonal twist allows our hard-working team to end the year with some high-speed fun before they slow down and enjoy their families for the holidays.



Merry Christmas!









