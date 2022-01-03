CLASSICAL GAS: Woman’s ‘FART’ Vanity License Plate RECALLED AFTER Being Issued!

The “personalized text in question has been on our do not issue list for some time and was mistakenly approved in our Special Plate Unit. This plate has been recalled,” North Carolina’s DMV said in an email to McClatchy News. The original story is below: The North Carolina agency that supplied a woman with her custom license plate is now considering whether it should be recalled.



On Feb. 24, Karly Sindy said in a Tweet that she received a letter from the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles saying that someone complained about the text on her license plate — FARTSM.



The SM at the end stands for Smoky Mountains, since Sindy has a special “Friends of the Smokies” license plate — one with a big black bear looking toward the custom text on it. And until now, Sindy said, the plate has gotten generally positive responses from other people.



