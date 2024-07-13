CLIMATE ACTIVISTS GONE WILD! THIS TIME On the Tesla CYBERTRUCK! But, WHY?

So-called "climate activists" in Germany have taken a rather bizarre approach to protest against climate change by targeting a Tesla Cybertruck. These activists, in their infinite wisdom, decided to pour orange paint over the electric vehicle, which is designed to reduce carbon emissions. It's almost as if they believe that attacking a vehicle that's part of the solution to the problem they claim to be fighting against will somehow make a difference. Perhaps they should consider targeting gas-guzzling SUVs or coal-fired power plants instead of eco-friendly electric cars. But hey, who am I to judge? Maybe their next move will be to protest deforestation by chopping down trees?









So-called "Climate Activists" targeting a @Tesla Cybertruck in Germany .... wouldn't it make more sense with an ICE vehicle?? pic.twitter.com/4Hrv5pHhPg — Brian Basson (@BassonBrain) July 13, 2024



