The violent protests in Los Angeles happening as we speak are a sad commentary of the LA society. Aren’t these protesters the same people that claim climate change is an existential threat—yet, in a baffling twist, they’re torching the very tools designed to combat it. Their actions don’t just miss the mark; they’re a betrayal of the cause they pretend to champion. Why are they destroying electric, low-emission Waymos? These autonomous vehicles are built to reduce urban carbon footprints, cutting reliance on the fossil fuel-chugging cars they despise so much. Waymo’s tech could slash transportation emissions, a major driver of global warming. Yet, these “activists” choose to burn them, pumping toxic smoke into the air and undermining innovations that align with their supposed mission. The irony is glaring: they’re sabotaging climate solutions while screaming about the need to save the planet. Hypocrites? That’s putting it mildly.



They’re not striking at the heart of normal Americans. This isn’t principled activism; it’s a tantrum dressed in violent action. By destroying infrastructure that reduces emissions, they’re actively worsening the problem they claim to fight. The cognitive dissonance is staggering.



Moreover, their vandalism alienates allies and fuels skepticism about climate action. Watching Waymos burn doesn’t rally the public; it paints activists as unhinged arsonists. Real change requires coalition-building, policy reform, or scaling renewable energy—not torching the potential future of sustainable transport.



Burning Waymos to protest is like starving yourself to fight hunger—absurd, self-defeating, and utterly hypocritical. True activism builds solutions, not bonfires.



Oh, and not to be sticklers for details, but have you seen even ONE of these protestors with an AMERICAN flag?



