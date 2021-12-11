CLUELESS: Jen Psaki GLEEFUL About SOARING Gas Prices Because To Her It Makes A 'STRONGER Case To Double Down' On Clean Energy!

'We're really talking about costs to people,' she said. 'So it's cost of childcare. Cost of housing. Cost of gas. Cost of household goods. That's how people are experiencing this on a day to day basis, and that is of course of concern to the president.' She also touted clean energy investments in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Biden plans to tout in Detroit Wednesday.



She pointed to the plan's billions for housing and child care and said 'this is a strong case for moving forward with this agenda.'



Excuse us, but isn't this the party that supposedly cares for the little guy/gal, poor and middle class?



How can ANY of this make their lives anything other than worse and harder to make ends meet?





