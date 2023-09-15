CNBC Analyst Says Detroit Three Need To Move Production To Mexico To Break The Union

If you’re not familiar with who Jim Cramer is, consider yourself lucky. Except, unfortunately for you, you’ve clicked on this article and are now about to have a little bit of your life ruined. That’s our fault, and for that, we apologize. But basically, he’s an CNBC finance guy who is mostly known for being wrong about almost everything.
 
So, of course, he had to weigh in on the UAW’s contract negotiations. His big idea? Instead of negotiating a fair deal with the union, the Big Three should just move all auto production to Mexico where they can pay workers five dollars an hour. According to Cramer, the Big Three could save money on labor, but he also points out that they wouldn’t have to keep their factories clean since there are fewer pollution laws. Genius!


