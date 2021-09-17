COLORFUL Elon Musk Has A Response TO VW ID.3 Being The Best Seller In Germany Over The Model 3. We Have It Here.

Germany is emerging as a key battleground for global electric vehicle makers in Europe, given the big EV push of domestic legacy automakers. The market share of plug-in vehicles, as well as sales, reportedly improved notably in Germany in August.

Volkswagen’s  ID.3 was the bestseller in Germany in August, with registrations of 3,750 units. Tesla’s Model 3 sedan took the second spot with 2,946 vehicles.

Elon Musk had an interesting response…"September will be interesting."

What does he already know???


