COMING APART AT THE SEAMS! What ELSE Can Go Wrong In The UK? Jaecoo 7 Outsells Qashqai: Chinese Brands Storm Market as Renault 5 Claims EV Crown

In a seismic shift for the British automotive landscape, the Jaecoo 7—a rugged Chinese SUV from Chery subsidiary Jaecoo—has outsold Nissan's perennial bestseller, the Qashqai, in October 2025. Clocking in as the fifth most popular new car with 2,456 registrations, the Jaecoo 7 leapfrogged the Qashqai (1,890 units, seventh place) and even Volkswagen's Tiguan. This marks a bold incursion by Chinese manufacturers, who are rapidly eroding the dominance of long-established European and Japanese rivals.



Year-to-date figures underscore the momentum: while 35,250 Qashqais have hit UK roads since January, the Jaecoo 7—launched domestically just 10 months ago—has amassed 21,021 sales. It's not an isolated win; Chinese brands claimed three spots in September's top 10, with Jaecoo's 7 (6,489 units), BYD Seal U (5,373), and MG models surging amid fleet and private demand. Overall new car sales edged up 0.5% year-on-year, but with fleet volumes dipping 1.5%, private buyers are clearly warming to affordable, tech-laden imports priced from £33,000.

















Priced competitively and boasting premium features like adaptive suspension and a 14.8-inch infotainment screen, the Jaecoo 7 embodies China's strategy: high-spec vehicles at disruptive prices, challenging the Qashqai's family-hauler throne. Analysts warn this "Chinese invasion" could reshape market shares, as MG, BYD, and Omoda follow suit, capturing eco-conscious consumers wary of pricier legacy brands.



Amid this upheaval, the electric vehicle segment electrified further. Renault's retro-futuristic 5 hatchback emerged as the UK's top-selling EV in October, dethroning Tesla's Model Y with nimble urban appeal and a sub-£30,000 starting price. EVs comprised over 25% of registrations, up sharply as petrol and diesel wane. The 5's playful design and 252-mile range resonate with city dwellers, signaling French flair's resurgence in Britain's green shift.



As Chinese upstarts build traction and EVs accelerate, 2025's sales data heralds a multipolar market. Traditional giants must innovate or risk obsolescence— the road ahead favors the bold and battery-powered.







