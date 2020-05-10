COMING OR GOING? Is It Just Us Or Does The Rear Of The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept Look Like The Face Of Minivan, Grill And ALL?

I'll be honest, I've yet to see the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept in person but so far I'm not a fan. I think it's a HUGE miss for Jeep.



But I saw a photo today from a press event and for the first time, I noticed something that appeared QUITE odd that I didn't notice in the press photos.



Focusing my attention on the rear of the vehicle, I couldn't help but notice what looked like a grill you would see on the FRONT of most rides.



And then when I saw it in combination with the lights I could help but think WTF, am I seeing the FACE of an old 60's style MINIVAN or Winnebago on the REAR of an SUV?



See for yourself from this photo...I mean just ad a steering wheel behind the right side of the glass and you're all set.



And I think if I saw it driving on the highway I'd say what the heck is a minivan doing driving in reverse in front of me.



Tell me Spies, are you seeing as WELL?



Special thanks to Zerin Dube/Speed:Sport:Life for the photo. IG ZerinTX










