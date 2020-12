The Japanese manufacturer is kicking its electrification program into a higher gear with the introduction of the new e-TNGA platform, which will underpin a series of new EVs the first of which was teased earlier today. The company’s Lexus luxury division also has cool new stuff coming in the form of a new electric concept that previews the brand’s future design language.



Look for them to announce an electric concept in early 2021.



Here's a teaser...