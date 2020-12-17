COMPARED: The PEOPLE Decide! 2021 Chevy 1500 LTZ Vs 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Vs 2021 Ford F-150 Platinum

Side by side comparison of the 2021 Chevy 1500 LTZ, 2021 Ram 1500, and the 2021 Ford F-150 Platinum.



Who is the favorite? The people decide!



Knowing what you know now about these WHICH would you choose if you were buying a pickup truck?



And before you choose take into account what none of these reviewers ever address and that is STREET price.



A certain vehicle can be the best but we believe part of it has to be a price delta. If one is 10k LESS do you still go with the best or do you buy it like an appliance?







