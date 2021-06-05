CONFIGURATE! Are You CONSIDERING Buying A 2020 Hyuandai Santa Cruz Pickup. And If SO, WHICH MODEL/CONFIG Are You Picking?

Agent001 submitted on 5/6/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:38:49 PM
Views : 460 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.hyundaiusa.com
Everyone has waited a long time for the upcoming 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup to arrive. I liked it immediately when I sw the concept in Detroit many moons ago.So the announcement has happened and now the actual configurator is up at Hyundai.So tell us are you considering one and if so which model/configuration are you interested in most?Read Article
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news