CONFIRMED: Ford Bronco Raptor Will Have A 418 HP Twin Turbo V6

When Ford lifted the curtain for the Bronco Raptor at the beginning of the year, they announced a lot of things about it, though nothing about the output and torque, save for the targeted 400+ hp.



However, fast forward to just a few hours ago, and we finally know how much its 3.0-liter V6 engine, hooked up to a ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, produces. The Dearborn company’s head honcho, Jim Farley, took to social media to announce the numbers: 418 horsepower (424 ps / 312 kW) and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm).



That’s a significant advantage over the variant packing the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which is offered with 330 hp (335 ps / 250 kW) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm), according to Ford’s official website. The base model comes with a 300 hp (304 ps / 227 kW) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-pot. The entry-level gets a seven-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic gearbox, and the mid-range variant comes solely with the ten-speed auto.





