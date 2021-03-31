CONFIRMED: Mercedes AMG C63 To Be Powered By A 600HP Hybrid 4 Cylinder With An Electric Turbocharger

AMG, famous for its fuel-gargling engines and sledgehammer performance, is going all-in on electric. You’ve heard the rumours, now it’s official: the next BMW M3-rivalling AMG C63 (revealed later this year) will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor, for a total power output of well over 600bhp…. sent to all four wheels. Early indicators are it’ll be comfortably faster than the last-gen V8 C63, but a good chunk heavier.



