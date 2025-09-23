CONFIRMED: Outsourced IT Failures On Multiple Levels At The Center Of JLR Cybersecurity Woes

The first external signs of the chaos about to hit JLR, Britain’s largest automotive employer, came on the quiet last Sunday of August. Managers at a factory in Halewood, Merseyside, told industry contacts there might have been a hack – although it was not clear then just how bad the situation was. That changed quickly on the Monday morning. JLR, the maker of the Jaguar and Land Rover brands, quickly shut down systems after realising the severity of the cyber-attack. Three weeks later, the carmaker is still incapacitated, unable to produce at any of its factories across the UK, Slovakia, Brazil and India (although a Chinese joint venture is thought to be operating).



Read Article