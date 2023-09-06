CONFIRMED: Ram Rampage Will Take On The Ford Maverick In The US

It appears Ram wants to take the fight to the Ford Maverick much earlier than expected, as it has now been confirmed that its littlest truck is coming to America. The confirmation did not come from Stellantis but rather from a well-placed source with intimate knowledge of product planning. As if those American flags in the taillights weren't enough of a hint... This informant told The Drive that the unibody Rampage is coming to America and will debut this year. The Rampage was also spied driving around Colorado wearing more or less the same disguise as when photographed in Sweden.



