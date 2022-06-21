CONFIRMED: Toyota MR2 And Lexus LFA Will Get Electric Successors

Following the launch of the new Toyota GR86 sports coupé, the firm is ramping up to electrify its growing Gazoo Racing performance brand – and it’s poised to bring back the Toyota MR2 as a lithe and compact two-seat EV with affordability at the forefront of its agenda. The roll-out of Toyota’s flat-floored E-TNGA modular EV architecture – as first deployed on the Toyota bZ4X and closely related Subaru Solterra and Lexus RZ SUVs – gives the Japanese firm the flexibility needed to maintain an offering in every segment as it electrifies. Late last year, Toyota hinted at the diversity of its future electric line-up by unwrapping a fleet of 15 concept EVs (four of them from premium brand Lexus), including a diminutive urban crossover, a Tesla Model 3-rivalling saloon, a full-size pick-up truck and the aggressively styled Sports EV concept, which is expected to evolve into a modern-day MR2, the brand’s first bespoke electric sports car.



Read Article