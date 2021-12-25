COOL Or NAH? WHAT Is YOUR Take On This New Tesla FEATURE?

Tesla is known for innovations and the automaker releases its holiday update every year, which come as a highly anticipated annual software rollout from the US-based electric car major. These software updates usually come with a lot of fun upgrades known as easter eggs as well as some nifty features.



The latest update introduced this year too comes with pretty interesting features. One of them is the Light Show. A video has emerged online showing some kids dancing to the tune of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra playing at a Tesla Model X's entertainment system. What's more interesting is the flashing light show in sync with the music and wagging of its wing doors.



What is YOUR take on this? Cool? OR NAH?







Free download link for Tesla LightShow down below! ?? /// @zedd - „Squid Game x Do It To It“ by CarForce247 /// #tesla @elonmusk @klwtts @WholeMarsBlog #teslaholidayupdate #teslalightshow pic.twitter.com/NG8uRPjqb7 — CarForce247 (@carforce247) December 25, 2021



The @Tesla is pure joy on wheels. Thankful for the Christmas Holiday show. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/4MgfZTyybZ — Tesla Silicon Valley Club (@teslaownersSV) December 22, 2021



