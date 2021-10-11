COP26: Automakers And Countries Virtue Signal By Agreeing To The Impossible And Be All Electric By 2040

At COP26, several major countries and automakers have agreed to set a new goal to go all-electric by 2040.

The goal is uninspired and likely useless.



The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is currently being held in Glasgow, where world leaders have gathered to update their goals and plans to address climate change.

Amid the conference today, several participating nations issued a new declaration regarding the transition to electric vehicles.

They have agreed to move to “all new sales of zero-emission cars and vans globally by 2040”: